Avaya CEO, Channel Chief On Hybrid Cloud Opportunities And The Next Chapter With Partners
Avaya CEO Alan Masarek and Channel Chief John Lindsley share the company’s aggressive growth strategy, which involves partners helping Avaya’s massive install base migrate to hybrid cloud products at their own pace and the channel program updates that partners can expect as the company moves past its recent financial struggles.
