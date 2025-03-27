30 Notable IT Executive Moves: August 2022
Alan Masarek
Alan Masarek became CEO of Avaya in August, replacing Jim Chirico.
Before joining the Durham, N.C.-based unified communications vendor, Masarek sat in the CEO seat for Vonage for six years and has been credited with pivoting the company away from a consumer-focused service provider with shrinking revenue to a cloud communications specialist serving business clients. He left Vonage in 2020.
