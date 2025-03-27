New Avaya CEO on Financial Woes and Road to Recovery
In this exclusive interview, Alan Masarek, Avaya CEO, spoke with David Dungay, Editor in Chief, UC Today.
In this session, Masarek discusses the following:
- Avaya’s financial turmoil and potential cost-cutting measures
- Masareks plan to revitalise culture in the business
- Plans to simplify the product set and roadmaps
- Gathering feedback from the partner community
Watch the interview on UCToday.com.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.