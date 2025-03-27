Avaya: Reasons To Be Optimistic
Despite troubling financial news, Avaya might have a reason to feel optimistic in the appointment of Alan Masarek as CEO.
I have been a contributing writer to No Jitter (and its predecessor, VoIP Loop) since its inception in 2007. In those 15 years, I’ve written many posts about Avaya and its acquired companies (notably Nortel). As the undisputed market share leader in the contact center market for decades, No Jitter readers welcomed posts about the company’s strategy and leadership.
