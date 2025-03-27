New CEO Alan Masarek: ‘Avaya's Opportunity for Future Success is Stronger Than its Past Performance’
Setting Up For The Future
Unified communications powerhouse Avaya has been a company in flux in recent years. But Alan Masarek, the company’s new CEO who’s been at the helm for two weeks, is already confident that the company’s massive base of large enterprise customers, coupled with a major cloud transition, will set up the company for future growth.
