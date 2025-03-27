New Avaya CEO Alan Masarek: Cloud, Subscriptions Will Stave Off Plunging Revenue
Unified communications powerhouse Avaya’s opportunity for future success will be stronger than its past fiscal performance, and that includes the company’s third-quarter loss reported Tuesday, according to new Avaya CEO and former Vonage CEO Alan Masarek.
Read more on CRN.com.
