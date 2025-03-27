Newsroom

ZKast with Karen Hardy of Avaya

Zeus Kerravala, host of ZKast, sits down with Avaya Global Vice President of Products, Karen Hardy. This in-person interview is conducted at the Avaya Experience Center in NYC. Karen and Zeus discuss:

Watch the podcast episode on YouTube.com.

