ZKast with Karen Hardy of Avaya
Zeus Kerravala, host of ZKast, sits down with Avaya Global Vice President of Products, Karen Hardy. This in-person interview is conducted at the Avaya Experience Center in NYC. Karen and Zeus discuss:
- How Avaya's OneCloud meets the needs of the companies massive customer base
- The importance of CPaaS
- The role of public cloud and private cloud
- The evolution of Contact Center
- How Avaya is leveraging its partnership with Microsoft Azure
- Understanding how Avaya and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise are working together
- The role of artificial intelligence in communications
- Avaya Experience Builders
Watch the podcast episode on YouTube.com.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.