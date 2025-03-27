The Experience Economy and Virtual Agents
As they are in so many fields, artificial intelligence and machine learning are bringing transformation to the contact centre and customer experience realms. The two technologies have the potential to take automated customer interaction systems out of the range of capabilities of today, and into a realm where today’s guest says every customer experience can be a birthday party.
Steve Brock, with Avaya’s OneCloud marketing team, joins ChannelBuzz's Rob Dutt for a deep dive into the technology, the forces behind it and where it’s all going.
Listen to the podcast episode on ChannelBuzz.ca.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.