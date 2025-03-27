6 Top Priorities for New Avaya CEO Alan Masarek

The company has a real opportunity for growth if it follows the strategic and tactical to-do list outlined here.

Last week, communications vendor Avaya announced Alan Masarek would take over the role of president and CEO from Jim Chirico, who held that title for the past half-decade. Masarek is the person that took Vonage from being a consumer-focused VoIP company that ran silly commercials with sillier jingles to a company that served the needs of businesses. He did this through a multi-step process that I had outlined in this post, and when the transformation was done, he turned the captain’s chair over to Rory Read.

