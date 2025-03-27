911inform, Avaya Launch Emergency Call Upgrade Tool
The product, called the Gateway, is designed to bridge the gap between new and old emergency call technology. The joint software launch from the two companies comes amid larger improvements for 911 communications.
As police and fire agencies across the country improve their communication systems, two government technology firms have teamed up to make sure the new equipment works with the old gear.
911inform, a company that sells a notification and security management platform, and which has offices in New Jersey and Colorado, has launched a product called Multifunctional LTE Gateway (the Gateway) with North Carolina-based Avaya, which sells communication tools to governments.
