AI and Machine Learning Strengthens Connectivity, Community and Productivity
Avaya says a modern contact center experience for customers and agents requires a combination of AI-powered human interaction and AI-powered virtual agents.
Avaya and Microsoft recently expanded their cloud-based partnership with Avaya’s OneCloud portfolio now part of the Azure Marketplace.
No Jitter interviewed Karen Hardy, global vice president, product management, Avaya, to discuss the factors impeding hybrid work and how AI and machine learning can polish up these pain points. Hardy also addressed how Avaya’s partnership with Microsoft Azure empowers contact center agents and customers, how the new ways of work enable an experience-based economy, and how companies can deliver more meaningful employee experiences.
