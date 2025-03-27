Experience Builders Are Transforming Customer And Employee Engagement—Here’s How

Simon Harrison is SVP and CMO at Avaya leading global marketing for the company’s dominant position in the digital communications market.

Today, we are all part of an important shift to an experience economy that will continue to evolve. As I’ve mentioned previously, customers are demanding effortless experiences. My colleague captured the sentiment perfectly in a recent article: “It is imperative that companies focus on the experience of their customers—what customers expect and prefer—and then apply technology as and when needed. If they don’t, they’ll deliver an experience that’s just ‘okay,’ and that doesn’t create any sort of real connection or brand relationship.”

