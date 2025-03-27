Avaya Showcases Cloud 3.0 Capabilities in its Contact Center Experience
The company demoed conversational AI, composable desktop and low-code / no-code features designed for enhanced communication in its OneCloud CaaS platform last week.
Avaya showed off its modernized contact center experience in a series of demonstrations last week on how the company is utilizing Cloud 3.0 as well as conversational AI and machine learning into voice, video, chat and messaging without the need for companies to change platforms.
Read more on TechRepublic.com.
