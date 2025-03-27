The 10 Hottest Online Collaboration Tools Of 2022 (So Far)
From the largest online collaboration leaders to the UCaaS and team collaboration specialists that have been injecting their platforms with new features and winning over business users.
Avaya Cloud Office (ACO) is the Durham, N.C.-based company’s high-performing UCaaS offering that it created in partnership with cloud UC leader RingCentral. The offering was launched in 2020 and is driving revenue for the company and gaining traction with large enterprise clients.
Read more on CRN.com.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.