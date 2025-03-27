Avaya, Microsoft Key Players as Video Conferencing Market Approaches $20 Billion
Growth and adoption mean more enhanced features for partners to pitch to customers.
Look for the global video conferencing market to grow to more than $19.7 billion by 2030. That’s a compound annual growth rate of 12.5% between 2020 and 2030. So says Grand View Research in its latest research. Cloud technologies and video conferencing as a service (VCaaS) are the main drivers behind this global growth.
