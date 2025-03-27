Five Easy Ways to Improve Customer Experience Using a Virtual Agent
Are your call wait times too long? Do your agents or employees spend too much time answering the same questions? Are you trying to accelerate your cloud transformation? If yes, you should consider augmenting your staff with a “virtual” agent. In a May 2021 study conducted by IBM, 99% of companies reported an increase in customer satisfaction as a result of using virtual agent technology, with leaders achieving higher first contact resolution, containment, and better intent recognition.
Read more on ChannelBuzz.ca.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.