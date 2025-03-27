Five Easy Ways to Improve Customer Experience Using a Virtual Agent

Are your call wait times too long? Do your agents or employees spend too much time answering the same questions? Are you trying to accelerate your cloud transformation? If yes, you should consider augmenting your staff with a “virtual” agent. In a May 2021 study conducted by IBM, 99% of companies reported an increase in customer satisfaction as a result of using virtual agent technology, with leaders achieving higher first contact resolution, containment, and better intent recognition.

