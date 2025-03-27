Verizon, AT&T Among Avaya Partner of the Year Award Winners
Avaya just unveiled its Partner of the Year Awards. They honor five U.S. and four Canadian supplier and channel partners for helping Avaya to grow its business.
The awards celebrate companies across six categories (Avaya OneCloud Public, Avaya OneCloud Subscription, Systems Integrator/Service Provider, Avaya Cloud Office, Avaya OneCloud Services, and U.S. Federal). Avaya also awards overall U.S. and Canadian partners for total revenue and total growth.
