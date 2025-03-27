Newsroom

CPaaS – A Technology for the Future

There is a received wisdom that as businesses flock towards the cloud, they are looking for a single platform on which to manage all their communication needs, leading to boom times ahead for communications platform as a service

Companies, it seems, can’t get enough of communications platform as a service (CPaaS). These are boom times for the technology – a study from Juniper Research predicts that, worldwide, the CPaaS industry will be worth more than $34bn by 2026.

Read more on ComputerWeekly.com.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ​ambitions and ​challenges,​ ​giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.