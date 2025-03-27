CPaaS – A Technology for the Future
There is a received wisdom that as businesses flock towards the cloud, they are looking for a single platform on which to manage all their communication needs, leading to boom times ahead for communications platform as a service
Companies, it seems, can’t get enough of communications platform as a service (CPaaS). These are boom times for the technology – a study from Juniper Research predicts that, worldwide, the CPaaS industry will be worth more than $34bn by 2026.
