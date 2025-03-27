Avaya Extends CCaaS Reach on Microsoft Azure
Avaya and Microsoft expand partnership by pairing CCaaS with Azure to provide more options to increase productivity and customer engagement by accelerating digital transformation initiatives in the cloud
With all the broad technology shifts that have taken place during the pandemic, networked resources have become most vital, and investment in cloud resources has accelerated this uptake. Tapping into the huge demand for cloud-based communications, Avaya and Microsoft have expanded their global partnership by pairing Avaya OneCloud portfolio with Microsoft Azure.
