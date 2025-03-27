Avaya Brings OneCloud to Microsoft Azure
Deal expands on existing partnership
Avaya’s OneCloud platform is now available on Microsoft Azure for hybrid, public and private cloud deployments.
The announcement extends the collaboration between the pair, which already sees Avaya’s contact-centre-as-a-service offering available on Microsoft’s infrastructure platform.
