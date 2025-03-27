Avaya Rolls Out a Turnkey Virtual Agent
New no-code service enables enterprises to quickly deploy a bot without having to involve developers.
Cloud communications provider Avaya has announced an update to its Avaya OneCloud platform, in which its Virtual Agent is available as a ready-to-deploy, turnkey, configurable service. This would let customers quickly deploy artificial intelligence (AI)-powered virtual agents that could be used immediately.
