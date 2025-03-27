Avaya is Making Virtual Customer Interactions Smoother
Recent Avaya research with Ipsos indicates that based on their last interaction with a virtual agent, only one in three customers would recommend that business to others
Technology company Avaya is working to reduce complexity associated with virtualising customer interactions through updates to its Avaya OneCloud product.
“Experience is everything today, and companies need to provide an entirely new level of responsiveness that adapts to the changing needs of customers and employees, even in the moment,” said Simon Harrison Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Avaya.
