Avaya Introduces No-code Avaya Cloud Virtual Agents to their OneCloud Platform

No-code Avaya Virtual Agents make it easy for organizations to both acquire and deploy virtual agents, which improve the customer user experience, something which grades out poorly in customer surveys.

Unified communications and collaboration provider Avaya has announced Avaya Virtual Agent, a configurable service that uses bots to provide virtual, AI-based communication experiences to businesses, and elevate their omnichannel customer experience. It also does this without the need for coding, making it possible to create virtual agents in minutes as compared to weeks, Avaya Virtual Agent also leverages the capabilities of the Avaya OneCloud Experience platform to provide better voice telephony and speech recognition, improving the customer experience.

Read more on ChannelBuzz.com.