Trusted Identity for the Omni-channel Healthcare Experience
The pandemic accelerated decades worth of digital transformation in healthcare, making it easier for users and patients to manage their care anytime, anywhere, using virtually any combination of channel and device. But as more people digitally engage to schedule appointments, view test results, process claims, and make payments, digital identity management, authentication, data security, and privacy become key concerns. Eighty-five percent of healthcare IT professionals say they have seen an increase in cyber risk over the past 12 months, and 66% of patients say they would leave their healthcare provider if their payment or personally identifiable information was compromised.
Read more on ChannelBuzz.com.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.