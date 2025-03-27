The Channel Partner’s Guide to Cloud 3.0

As we emerge from the pandemic, an economic reality has come into focus. How we eat, how we exercise, how we learn, how we work, and everything in-between has changed. The evolution of business has become a digital revolution. We no longer simply collect a basket of ingredients; fully prepared meal kits are delivered to our homes empowering a more elevated dining experience. For years we purchased exercise equipment; now we buy exercise bikes bundled with live instructors and membership in a community that drives us to be our best. Work is no longer somewhere we go; it’s something that we do.

