Avaya Earns Award for Best Practices in Government Solutions
Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, has announced it has earned the Frost & Sullivan 2022 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in North American Government Communications, Collaboration and Customer Experience Solutions for its Avaya OneCloud portfolio.
Read more on IntelligentCIO.com.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.