Three Customer Experience Shifts Partners Should Foster to Deliver Better Client Value

Opportunities abound as COVID-19 finally begins to wane, especially for channel partners as customers reevaluate their digital investments and begin thinking through the best way to move forward. So many companies had to “MacGyver” solutions under the pressures of the pandemic just to maintain business. As we go forward (hopefully leaving COVID-19 far, far, behind us), firms across all industries will be wondering how to optimize their contact center investments and balance modern customer wants. Channel partners have an amazing opportunity to strengthen customer relationships and their service strategy by offering unique, consulting-led perspective.

