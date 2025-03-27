Scaling Up The Connection Between Employee And Customer Experience
The value of having happy, engaged employees is obvious: Engaged, satisfied staff deliver better customer service, which drives business success. Yet, creating the experiences that make employees feel good remains elusive for many businesses, as highlighted in recent Gallup research:
• 64% of U.S. employees are not engaged in their work and workplace.
• 15% of employees report miserable work experiences.
• 74% of disengaged workers are actively looking for new employment or watching for openings.
