The easiest migration path to cloud communications
Enterprise spending on cloud services recently exceeded on-premises spending for the first time in history, signaling a major shift that cannot be ignored.
Enterprises anchored by on-premise telephony need to begin transitioning to harness the power of advanced AI and digital communication capabilities for customer engagement, workforce optimization, and business continuity.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.