New Year’s Podcast Series: David Robertson of Avaya Canada
David Robertson, Managing Director of Avaya Canada, joins ChannelBuzz Canada on their podcast to chat about the highlights of the year that was 2021, and to tee up Avaya’s thoughts on 2022.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.