Sync Your Front and Back Office Teams to Create Better Service Experiences
Companies are racing to implement capabilities that will enhance digital engagement and the end-user experience, but they're failing to address the total experience.
If a customer experience doesn't cross the finish line with front- and back-office synchronization, then their experience is a poor one.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.