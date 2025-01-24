Why NG911 is Needed at a Federal Level
Transitioning from the traditional analog 911 system to Next Generation 911 (NG911) is essential for public safety in a rapidly digitizing world. While many federal agencies are planning and preparing for NG911 implementation, nearly 40% have taken no steps at all. As emergencies become more complex, having streamlined operations and improved situational awareness is vital.
Overwhelmed Communication Systems
Traditional 911 systems, which mainly depend on phone calls, can quickly become overwhelmed during peak times. There’s also the high chance of phone systems going down during a destructive event.
- During the devastating 2023 wildfires in Hawaii, dispatch centers received thousands of calls as citizens evacuated and reported emergencies – complicating coordination efforts.
- When Hurricane Ida hit in 2021, emergency calls stopped going through to the state’s 911 call center after it crashed due to flooding and power outages. The center was offline for 13 hours, leading the dispatch center to provide updates via Facebook on what citizens should do and how to report incidents to police officers.
With support for multimedia (allowing citizens to reach 911 via text, images, and even video), NG911 eases the pressure on phone lines, keeping them open for the most urgent situations and ensuring citizens get through to dispatchers even if phone lines are down. NG911 is also designed to work seamlessly with existing communication systems, making it easier for different agencies to collaborate without technical barriers.
Inaccessible Locations
When emergency callers can’t pinpoint where they’re calling from, traditional location tracking becomes significantly less effective.
- In densely populated cities, callers may report emergencies but can't provide precise locations due to signal issues or confusion about their surroundings. This is especially common in high-rise buildings, where callers might not know their exact address.
- In rural regions, people may call 911 to report emergencies but struggle to convey their location due to a lack of landmarks or familiarity with the area.