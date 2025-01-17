Introducing the Avaya Experience Platform Try & Buy Program

Customer experience reigns supreme and today that means having the modern tools to put the customer at the center of everything. To keep the competitive edge, companies need to get creative with how they boost customer interactions and make their operations more efficient. If you're on the lookout for a game-changing Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution, the Avaya Experience Platform Try & Buy program is for you. It's gives you a hands-on opportunity to explore the future of customer experience. The best part – it's completely risk-free.

Empowering Your Business with Avaya Experience Platform

Avaya Experience Platform is a cutting-edge CCaaS solution designed to elevate customer interactions to new heights. It offers a wide array of advanced features, including support for digital channels, unified administration, workforce management, and advanced analytics. This comprehensive suite of capabilities empowers businesses to create seamless, personalized, and efficient customer experiences.

Introducing Try & Buy: Your Risk-Free Expedition

Picking out the perfect CCaaS solution for your business is no walk in the park, right? It's a big decision that needs some serious thought. But here's the good news: Avaya totally gets it. That's why we're giving you the chance to try out up to 25 Avaya Experience Platform licenses for a generous 90-day trial period– no strings attached!

Why Choose the Try & Buy Program?

Hands-On Exploration: The best way to assess a solution's suitability is to experience it firsthand. With Avaya's Try & Buy program, you get the chance to explore the platform's full potential and observe how it seamlessly integrates into your existing infrastructure.

No Strings Attached: Worried about long-term commitments? Fear not! Avaya believes in the strength of their product and grants you the freedom to decide whether it fits your requirements, without any purchase obligation.

Scalable Evaluation: Whether you operate a small business or a large enterprise, the Try & Buy program provides an opportunity for your team to put the Avaya Experience Platform through its paces.

Advanced Features: Avaya Experience Platform offers an impressive range of advanced features that are designed to transform your contact center into a customer experience powerhouse.

Revolutionizing Customer Experience, One Business at a Time

The impact of the Avaya Experience Platform on businesses across industries has been nothing short of revolutionary. With seamless integration of digital channels, customers can connect through their preferred communication channels, which helps build customer satisfaction and loyalty. Cloud-based voice with AI noise cancellation ensures crystal-clear interactions, eliminating background disturbances and enhancing agent performance.

Moreover, the platform's workforce management capabilities streamline agent scheduling and resource allocation, boosting overall efficiency. And with advanced analytics, your business gets valuable insights into customer behavior, to support your data-driven decision-making and help you identify new ways to optimize customer experiences.

Take the Leap into the Future

The Avaya Experience Platform Try & Buy program is a great opportunity for any company whose strategy includes transforming customer experience. Our complementary 90-day trial gives you the opportunity to explore our contact center features and capabilities and evaluate how the solution meshes with your unique needs. There's no pressure to make a purchase so it’s an ideal way to test the waters, especially for those who want to take their time to make the right decision.

The future of customer experience starts with a single step. Embrace innovation, explore the Avaya Experience Platform, and revolutionize the way you engage with your customers. Learn more about the program.