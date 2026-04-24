What National Superhero Day Owes to the People Who Keep the Line Open

On U.S. National Superhero Day (April 28), Avaya celebrates the invisible workforce whose superpower is a human voice on a clear line. New Avaya research (April 2026) shows that 78% of consumers say a live human voice on a clear connection is what makes them feel safe in a crisis. Only 3% say a chatbot would do the same. The people who answer those calls (the nurses, dispatchers, bankers, counselors, and coordinators who keep essential services running) are our real superheroes. They deserve infrastructure worthy of their calling. That is what Avaya Nexus was built to deliver.

Key findings from Avaya's April 2026 US national survey:

77% of consumers and 77% of critical-role workers say voice quality strongly or completely shapes their perception of a hospital or bank

78% of consumers choose a live human voice as the channel that makes them feel most secure in a crisis

Only 3% of consumers find a chatbot calming during a moment of panic

72% of consumers lose faith in an organization after less than 3 minutes of silent hold

67% of critical-role workers are very worried that communication failures could put lives at risk

49% of critical-role workers say their team would bypass official channels and use personal phones or consumer apps during a system failure

Who this is for: Healthcare leaders, financial services executives, contact center strategists, public safety officials, and any organization whose employees show up as first responders of voice.

The 2:47 Moment

It is 2:47 on a Tuesday afternoon in a regional hospital on the edge of a Midwestern city. In a quiet room four floors above the emergency department, a triage nurse we will call Renée sits at a headset, answering a call. A man's voice, already shaking: his wife is slurring her words; one side of her face is slack; she just asked him what day it is and did not understand the answer.

Renée hears it all in the first three seconds, not just what he says, but how he says it. The catch in his throat. The way he keeps losing the thread of his sentence. She does not need him to finish. She knows.

What she does next compresses into ninety seconds. She calms him. She extracts a home address. She dispatches an ambulance. She coaches him through positioning his wife on her side. She stays on the line. A stroke is caught inside the window where brain tissue can still be saved. A family is held together. A life is preserved.

Renée is not a paramedic. She is not a physician. She holds no cape, no visible insignia of the extraordinary. On paper, she is a voice. And for ninety seconds on a Tuesday afternoon, she was the most important human being in a stranger's life.

The Category We Have Not Named

There is a category of workers in America whose contribution is measured almost entirely in moments like this one. Emergency dispatchers. Triage nurses. Bank fraud investigators. Poison control specialists. Crisis counselors. Discharge coordinators. Insurance claims advocates. Utility outage operators. They share almost no profession in common. But they share a tool.

The tool is the human voice, carried intact across a line that has to work—every single time.

We have names for other kinds of heroes. Firefighters. Police officers. Soldiers. We make films about them and build monuments to them. But the workforce that lives inside the phone call, the people whose job is to be calm while someone on the other end is not, has never quite had a name.

On National Superhero Day, I think it is time we gave them one.

At Avaya, we call them critical communications workers. And we have built a business around the quiet conviction that they deserve infrastructure worthy of what they carry.

What the Country Actually Thinks of Them

In April 2026, Avaya commissioned a national survey of employed American adults. 69% of them self-identify as working in critical service environments. The remainder represents the patient's voice, the account holder, and the family member on the receiving end. We wanted to know something that enterprise technology procurement conversations rarely ask. What do people actually feel when voice communications fail during a moment that matters?

The answer was startling in its consistency.

77% of consumers, and the same percentage of critical-role workers said that voice quality during a phone call strongly or completely shapes their perception of a hospital or bank.

Think about the implications of that number. More than three in four Americans have decided, without being told, that the sound of your phone system is the sound of your institution. A garbled transfer is not a technical hiccup. It is a verdict. A silent hold is not a delay. It is a statement about who you are.

The people who answer those phones understand this better than anyone. They also have the hardest job in the building, because the quality of the instrument they play, the clarity of the line, and the reliability of the connection are not something they control.

The Voice Is Not Replaceable

There has been a quiet assumption in enterprise software for the better part of a decade that chatbots and digital channels would eventually substitute for the human voice in customer interactions. In routine transactions, they have. In the moments that matter most, they have not come close.

When we asked respondents what makes them feel most secure during a genuine crisis, a massive unauthorized bank transfer or a critical medical test result, 78% of consumers chose a live human voice on a clear connection.

When we asked what would actually calm their anxiety in a moment of panic, 4 out of 5 consumers said hearing a human voice confirming help was on the way. Only 3.4% said a chatbot would do the same thing.

3.4% Only a handful of consumers said a chatbot could help calm their anxiety during a panic attack. The number is not a trend line. It is a boundary condition.

There comes a point in human fear when only the voice of another real person can help. And the person speaking that voice has to be audible, present, and unmistakably real. Compression, latency, and bandwidth limitations that strip warmth and clarity from a voice do not just reduce customer satisfaction; they also degrade the quality of the voice itself. They reduce a frightened person's ability to accept help.

Critical communications workers understand this instinctively. They know that the job is not just about saying the right words. The job is to let the other person hear what a real human is saying to them.

The Weight They Carry

Here is the part that should stop us. The people who do this work know better than anyone what happens when the system fails.

67% of critical-role workers told us they are very worried that communication system failures could put lives at risk. That is two-thirds of the workforce that staffs our emergency lines, hospital call centers, and bank fraud desks, as survey data shows, who live with persistent anxiety about the reliability of the equipment they depend on.

45% admitted they would exaggerate symptoms on a garbled line to get faster help for a patient or caller. Read that sentence twice. Nearly half of the professionals whose judgment we rely on said they would distort the clinical picture to compensate for the infrastructure they do not trust.

This is not a story about bad workers. It is a story about good workers carrying a weight that was never theirs to carry.

The Three-Minute Window

If you want to understand why this matters commercially, as well as morally, consider the single most important number in the entire study.

72% Some consumers told us they lost faith in an organization after just 3 minutes of silence on hold. Three minutes. Not thirty. Not fifteen. Three.

When patients and customers reach a critical communications worker, the clock is already running against them. The institution has about 180 seconds to prove it is competent, caring, and in control. Every second the hold music stays quiet, or the line stays dead, is a second the relationship is quietly being rewritten in the caller's mind.

Critical communications workers know this. They feel the clock too. And they have almost no tools to bend it unless the infrastructure underneath them is tuned to the patient's tolerance, not the operator's.

Who Suffers Most When It Fails

The cost of voice infrastructure failure falls hardest on the people least equipped to weather it.

67% of consumers predicted that an elderly or disabled family member encountering a degraded phone system would either panic or give up entirely. 23% said the family member will simply delay getting care.

“Giving up” is a polite way of referring to a dangerous situation. A patient who gives up on a phone call to a clinic may miss a medication change. A family caregiver who gives up on a utility line may let a crisis compound. A fraud victim who gives up on a bank line may stop trying to protect their account.

When critical communications workers have the right infrastructure, they protect these people. When they do not, the system quietly abandons the population it claims to serve.

The Workaround Economy

Here is the finding that reframes the entire conversation.

When we asked critical-role workers what their team's primary workaround would be if the official communication system went down during a critical incident, 49% said they would bypass official channels and use personal cell phones, text messages, or consumer apps.

49% vs. 9% Nearly half of critical-role workers would bypass official channels during a system failure. Only 9% reported access to a dedicated backup system.

In other words, when the infrastructure fails, nearly half of the critical communications workforce in America reaches for an unencrypted, unauditable, non-compliant consumer app and does the best they can. This is not resilience. It is improvisation. And it is the most widely adopted disaster recovery plan in mission-critical American businesses.

Critical communications workers deserve better. Their patients, customers, and callers deserve better. And the organizations that employ them deserve to know, in hard survey data, that the silent Plan B they have been implicitly relying on is not a plan at all.

Infrastructure Worthy of the People Who Use It

This is why Avaya built Avaya Nexus™.

Avaya Nexus is a purpose-built, critical voice communications infrastructure for organizations whose employees serve as first responders for voice. It is designed around a premise that the survey data makes unavoidable. Voice is not a commodity. Voice is the instrument that critical communications workers play when lives, livelihoods, and trust are at stake. The instrument must be tuned.

What that means in practice:

Voice quality engineered for emotional fidelity, not just intelligibility. The nurse on the triage line has to hear the catch in a caller's throat. The fraud investigator has to hear the hesitation in a customer's voice. Avaya Nexus™ preserves the full bandwidth of human emotional signals that compression, latency, and repurposed collaboration tools strip away.

The nurse on the triage line has to hear the catch in a caller's throat. The fraud investigator has to hear the hesitation in a customer's voice. Avaya Nexus™ preserves the full bandwidth of human emotional signals that compression, latency, and repurposed collaboration tools strip away. Reliability that matches the clinical and financial standards of the work. When only 38% of consumers feel confident that their critical services could still reach them by phone during a severe weather event, the answer is not better marketing. The answer is infrastructure that actually holds.

When only 38% of consumers feel confident that their critical services could still reach them by phone during a severe weather event, the answer is not better marketing. The answer is infrastructure that actually holds. Resilience without improvisation. Dedicated redundancy and automatic failover are not luxuries. They are the alternative to 49% of your workforce silently coordinating essential work from their personal phones when your primary system goes dark.

Dedicated redundancy and automatic failover are not luxuries. They are the alternative to 49% of your workforce silently coordinating essential work from their personal phones when your primary system goes dark. Readiness for the AI future. Voice-powered AI is only as accurate as the audio it receives. Avaya Nexus™ delivers the clean, high-fidelity signal that AI-assisted intake, triage, and fraud detection require to be trusted with anything important.

Avaya Nexus™ is not just another communications offering. It is the recognition that critical communications workers have been quietly holding the country together with an instrument that was not built for what they are asked to do. Avaya Nexus™ is the instrument, built right.

What I Want You to See This April 28

On U.S. National Superhero Day, it is easy to celebrate the obvious heroes. The firefighters ran into the building. The officers in uniform. The service members overseas. They have earned every bit of that recognition.

But there is another kind of hero, and this is the day to name them.

They sit in rooms we will never see. They wear headsets, not uniforms. They answer calls from strangers in the worst moments of those strangers' lives, and they do it with a calmness that is itself a kind of courage. They hold the line.

At Avaya, we have spent decades supporting them. What we have consistently heard is that they do not want medals. They want tools. They want a connection that does not drop when a father is describing his wife's stroke. They want audio that carries the shake in a caller's voice. They want backup that does not require them to reach for their personal phone. They want infrastructure worthy of what they carry.

This is why Avaya Nexus™ exists.

On April 28, if you work in a hospital, a bank, a utility, an emergency service, or any organization where a voice on a line can change someone's life, take a moment to look around. The superheroes are already there. They have been there the whole time. The question is whether we will give them the infrastructure they deserve.

We think we should.

Download your copy of the Avaya Nexus Consumer Survey Report: The Human Psychology of Critical Communications Infrastructure