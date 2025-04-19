Leveraging Avaya Experience Platform to Harness New Innovations in Healthcare

Ninety percent of health systems are doubling down on digitization, but 75% are failing due to an entanglement of siloed legacy systems that create challenges around interoperability, data management, and adaptability with new technologies. This is one of the greatest hurdles health systems have yet to clear for driving and sustaining innovation.

Legacy systems are deeply integrated with other applications, making a seamless transition to cloud-based solutions a Herculean task that few organizations are eager to tackle. However, data silos and limitations around scalability and functionality make it difficult for them to harness new innovations that enhance experiences, improve operational efficiency, and maintain a competitive edge. At the same time, many of these legacy systems work well and reflect substantial investments that organizations aim to maximize the value of.

How can health systems move at the speed that technology is evolving without squandering existing investments or risking severe disruption? It’s possible, and we’ll show you how.

How One Hospital Is Unlocking Its Full Potential

Hospital Nipo-Brasileiro (HNIPO) is a Japanese-Brazilian health institution that’s answering the call for system modernization while ensuring continuity of patient care. The hospital has more than 1,900 employees and 700 doctors offering care across more than 35 medical specialties.

For the last year, HNIPO has focused on gradual digital implementation strategies that prioritize the integration of critical systems, team training to deal with new technologies, and solid partnerships with reliable solution providers. Their approach is one of constant evolution and adjustment, ensuring that technological changes truly serve to improve the efficiency and quality of patient care – and of course, avoid disruption to current critical operations.

The hospital’s top priority is the integration of internal and external communication systems to create a more efficient and connected experience for patients, families, and medical staff. The hospital has been gradually deploying new cloud-based capabilities like smart routing and connected employee to provide faster and more personalized patient care, handle a larger volume of calls efficiently, and increase the accessibility and availability of care. A phased approach optimizes what works for the hospital while closing capability gaps, helping them embrace the future of digital healthcare without displacing their customer and employee experiences.

So far, the results have been astounding. Customers are getting the answers they need faster and employees are working smarter and more efficiently with seamless collaboration between all sectors of the hospital. HNIPO has experienced a measurable reduction in customer wait time, greater first contact resolution, fewer missed calls, and better patient follow-up.

The Key: Avaya Experience Platform

Avaya Experience Platform (AXP) enables health systems to fast-track their transformation and drive sustainable business growth with a cohesive digital platform tailored for exceptional experiences. This isn’t just another isolated CX product—it’s a robust cloud-based solution that integrates effortlessly into any IT landscape. Whether you’re looking to merge on-premises and cloud services, combine private and public cloud options, or expand and consolidate, AXP is specifically designed to meet your requirements.

Here are five ways AXP Public Cloud helps health systems achieve new breakthroughs:

1. Seamless digital access: Integrate and manage traditional and digital channels including voice, SMS, chat, AI-powered self-service, and virtual agents seamlessly to provide a consistent patient experience.

2. Customer journey orchestration: Leverage omnichannel capabilities to create a digital front door that improves the patient experience at every touchpoint in the customer journey. IDC estimates that 65% of patients are now accessing care through a healthcare digital front door entry point.

3. Connected employee: Like HNIPO, streamline the agent experience with tools that unify communication channels and workflows to enhance efficiency and reduce workload.

4. AI-powered everything: Industry analysts predict that by 2027, 20% of large hospitals will be using AI to improve everything from care coordination and cost reduction to operations and staff burnout. AXP Public Cloud unleashes the power of AI for health systems to achieve these critical improvements.

5. Open APIs: Lack of an open, modern platform delays value creation in areas of digital transformation with the highest potential impact such as AI. As a composable solution, AXP Public Cloud merges next-gen tech with existing solutions seamlessly and can tie in outside solutions offered by specialized providers in Avaya’s expansive partner ecosystem – enabling health systems to close capability gaps faster and supercharge performance.

Three Reasons to Select AXP for Digital Transformation

1. Unlock your full business potential with the power of AI

Discover what your organization can achieve with limitless AI access, from automation and self-service to virtual assistants and biometric security. The possibilities are endless!

2. Choose your own journey

Innovate on your terms and at your pace. Enable the future of digital care while maximizing the solutions you've invested in that already serve your organization effectively.

3. Empower your trusted solution with cloud capabilities

Strengthen your reliable foundation with the power of the cloud. On average, AXP users see customer conversion increase by 65% and customer engagement increase by 40% while achieving 5% higher EBITDA.

Learn more about how AXP can help your healthcare organization’s needs.