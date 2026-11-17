Contact center leaders face a persistent dilemma: how do you introduce next-generation AI and advanced analytics without enduring a disruptive, multi-year "rip and replace" of your entire platform? Today, we proudly announce a partnership that solves this exact challenge.

Avaya is partnering with Microsoft to bring Microsoft Contact Center Intelligence (CCI) directly into the Avaya Infinity platform. Whether deployed on-premises or in the cloud, Avaya Infinity serves as the source of all contact center data and as the foundation for CCI to layer upon, handling integrations to create powerful, relevant customer experiences embedded directly into agent and customer workflows. With this integration, organizations can infuse their existing contact center with Microsoft's powerful AI agents, quality evaluation, and analytics—all while keeping their proven telephony, routing, and agent desktops firmly in place.

As highlighted in Microsoft’s recent blog, Introducing Microsoft Contact Center Intelligence, their solution is designed to deliver AI-powered customer experiences without forcing a platform migration. With a dedicated Avaya Infinity connector coming soon, our customers will be able to harness these capabilities seamlessly.

How CCI Works with Avaya Infinity

The connection between Avaya Infinity and CCI is built on open standards and true engineering collaboration. Microsoft is building and maintaining the CCI connector, which seamlessly plugs into Avaya Infinity’s open, standards-based media-streaming interface to carry real-time voice and chat data securely between the two platforms.

For customers, day-to-day operations remain stable. You keep your Avaya Infinity telephony, routing, and agent desktop, while orchestrating a unified workforce of AI digital agents and human specialists. Routine inquiries are successfully contained within secure self-service, while complex, high-value interactions are intelligently routed to the best-equipped live agents. This handoff when human intervention is required, reduces the traditional friction of escalating from bots to human agents by seamlessly delivering complete conversation history and intent context directly to the desktop.

“Organizations shouldn't have to choose between proven operational stability and advanced AI capabilities. By anchoring this integration in Avaya Infinity, we’re providing the critical data foundation and open architecture needed to embed Microsoft CCI directly into real-time workflows. Customers can deploy AI agents, automate self-service, and deliver full context to their representatives on the desktop they already know—accelerating real business outcomes and modernizing customer experience at enterprise scale.” — Tony Lama, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Avaya Software

Darya Mazandarany, CVP, Microsoft Contact Center, said of the collaboration:

"Enterprises today want to activate the power of AI to transform their customer service, but they need to do it on their own terms and timelines. By integrating Microsoft Contact Center Intelligence with Avaya, we are empowering organizations to seamlessly add sophisticated AI agents and analytics to their existing environments. Our collaboration with Avaya ensures that customers can rapidly innovate and deliver exceptional, AI-driven customer experiences without disrupting the contact center infrastructure they depend on."

What This Partnership Delivers for Customers

This is not just a standard API connection; it is a deep, committed partnership designed to give enterprise customers confidence, stability, and growth. Here is what this integration adds:

CCI in the Avaya Infinity Agent Desktop: CCI can be accessed directly within the Avaya Infinity agent desktop, simplifying real-time AI assistance for agents within the exact tool they already use.

CCI can be accessed directly within the Avaya Infinity agent desktop, simplifying real-time AI assistance for agents within the exact tool they already use. Coordinated Support: Microsoft and Avaya have established a formal agreement on how support requests are routed between our respective teams. We will work together to pinpoint issues, giving you a clear, frictionless path to resolution.

Microsoft and Avaya have established a formal agreement on how support requests are routed between our respective teams. We will work together to pinpoint issues, giving you a clear, frictionless path to resolution. Avaya Infinity on Microsoft Marketplace: Avaya Infinity is available for purchase in the Marketplace, so organizations can utilize their existing budget for Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC).

Avaya Infinity is available for purchase in the Marketplace, so organizations can utilize their existing budget for Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC). A Committed Integration: Avaya is dedicated to keeping the Avaya Infinity streaming interface available and optimized for CCI. You can build on this integration with confidence.

Contact us to learn how Microsoft Contact Center Intelligence (CCI) and Avaya Infinity can help your organization.