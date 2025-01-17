Avaya’s Cloud Solutions in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace: What it Means for Your Business

In recent years, cloud marketplaces have become essential B2B purchasing channels for software solutions. They help IT and Line of Business (LOB) leaders discover and learn about enterprise applications running in their preferred cloud environments. These marketplaces eliminate the need for complicated, technical, and resource-intensive Request for Proposal (RFP) processes, making it faster and easier for businesses to acquire the software they need.

These marketplaces also:

Simplify contracting and acquisition by providing consistent processes and billing across a wide range of software solutions.

Streamline procurement, getting enterprise solutions implemented more quickly.

Maximize purchasing power by leveraging cloud spend and consumption commitments.

Expanded Offerings in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

To help organizations take advantage of these cloud-marketplace trends as they look to upgrade the customer experiences they deliver, Avaya flagship cloud solutions – Avaya Experience Platform and Avaya Enterprise Cloud – are now available in the Azure Marketplace. These solutions have been released in over 20 countries, with more to be added soon.

Avaya Experience Platform features digital, voice, and all media customer experience packages. Avaya Enterprise Cloud combines Contact Center as a Service (CCaas) and Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS). These products help take the experiences you deliver to the next level, integrating the latest innovations from Avaya, including artificial intelligence, efficient agent desktops, interaction channels, and analytics.

Run on Azure

Running on Azure, Avaya’s solutions inherit the agility, resiliency, and geographical scale of the Microsoft cloud. Avaya and Microsoft meet critical compliance, data sovereignty, and privacy requirements, so you can focus on serving your customers.

Avaya is committed to ensuring close interoperability between our cloud solutions and Microsoft’s productivity solutions, including Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Dynamics 365. Avaya and Microsoft provide our mutual customers with solutions that support their strategic ambitions and address their pressing challenges.

Boost Your Purchasing Power

There is an additional benefit for customers with a Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC). Depending on your agreement terms, your Avaya spend may contribute toward your MACC, by transacting through the Azure Marketplace. In this scenario, Avaya and Azure services are invoiced on the same bill, boosting your purchasing power.

Using the Azure Marketplace doesn’t mean you lose your account team. Avaya continues to provide a dedicated account team to guide you through your transformation and assist with your Azure Marketplace purchases, further ensuring you can innovate without disruption.

Avaya on Azure Marketplace offers significant commercial advantages for organizations adding advanced customer experience functionality. If you want to maximize your purchasing power and improve customer experience, you should explore Avaya’s Azure Marketplace solutions today.