Easily Add Seamless Cloud Calling to Microsoft Teams with Avaya Cloud Office

Many organizations find Microsoft Teams meets most of their UC needs, but the biggest thing it lacks? PSTN calling. Making and taking calls with non-Teams users on the Microsoft 365 E3 plan requires an add-on like Microsoft Teams Phone Standard or Microsoft Teams Phone with Calling Plan, both of which come at an additional per-user cost. What if you want to add calling to Teams without a Teams phone license while ensuring high quality, reliability, and global reach? Integration with Avaya Cloud Office® is a smart option.

Avaya Cloud Office provides everything needed to effectively communicate using the power of the cloud. You’ll get enterprise-grade, reliable voice at a lower price (savings of up to $21 per user per month) and with greater reach (availability in 46 countries), plus game-changing call features and control within a familiar Teams environment.

How Avaya Cloud Office + Teams Integration Works

Avaya Cloud Office can be integrated with Teams in two ways:

1. Use Avaya Cloud Office as an embedded dialer (no Teams phone license required)

If your business has an E3 license, leveraging Avaya Cloud Office as an embedded dialer is the more cost-effective and valuable integration option, as direct routing requires purchasing an E5 license from Microsoft. You’ll be able to make and receive calls from Teams with an intuitive dialer, while Avaya Cloud Office will be expertly maintained and automatically updated on the backend, including security patches.

2. Direct Routing (requires a Teams phone license)

For those who want a Teams-only experience, Direct routing connects users’ external phone lines to Teams via the Avaya SBCE (our Session Border Controller), connected to Avaya Cloud Office. This provides the best possible audio experience and 99.999% reliability (beyond what Microsoft’s most recent SLA can offer) with greater geographic reach, and all at a lower price point.

If you have another Avaya solution like Avaya Aura, Avaya IP Office, or Avaya Enterprise Cloud, Avaya has Microsoft integration options for both E3 and E5 licensing for these solutions. You’ll unlock all the benefits of Avaya Cloud Office, including integration with Teams, without disrupting your existing telephony solution.

The Perks of Integrating with Avaya Cloud Office

Avaya Cloud Office offers several competitive extras, including:

One number for all your communication needs, available on all devices

Heads-up display (view colleagues' real-time availability and manage multiple incoming calls within Teams)

Business SMS without using your personal line

Electronic fax

Robust telephony analytics without needing to purchase another license (like PowerBI)

The broadest set of telephony integrations in UCaaS to reduce app switching and improve ease of use. Avaya Cloud Office integrates with over 200 business applications from major software developers. Chances are that the solution supports some or many of the third-party apps your employees use every day. Avaya Cloud Office brings them all together for one seamless, end-to-end communication experience.

Avaya Cloud Office can integrate with contact center capabilities, providing a single solution for employee communications and customer interactions.

Have a Say in How You Voice-enable Your Teams App

Combine the collaboration of Teams with the high-performance calling of Avaya Cloud Office, for a single, easy-to-use tool – all without disrupting your current work environment. Learn more about integrating Avaya Cloud Office and Teams with this quick overview.

If you’re ready to start saving and innovating by integrating Avaya Cloud Office with Teams, get in touch with an Avaya expert.