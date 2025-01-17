Avaya bridges the Microsoft Digital Contact Center Divide

Avaya has long believed in the power and value of open platforms and ecosystems and is offering customers the flexibility to craft communication and contact center solutions that are tailored to their unique business needs and competitive drivers. Our Experience Builders and DevConnect programs have enabled tens of thousands of customers, SI’s, and ISV’s to create and deploy personalized, tailored solutions.

In recent years we’ve put a specific focus on not just expanding our ecosystem, but on participating and creating customer value as a part of the ecosystem of other industry players.

We are pleased to be included as part of the Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform announcement made earlier this month at the Microsoft INSPIRE conference. This announcement further demonstrates our continued ‘front-and-center’ focus on customers, giving them more options and flexibility to create their unique customer and employee experiences, rather than trying to force them into a one-sides-fits-all approach.

Avaya has enjoyed a deep and fruitful relationship with Nuance for 2 decades now, and we already offer a variety of integrations and solutions that leverage the same Nuance technologies Microsoft has incorporated in their own Digital Contact Center Platform.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS Solution has also enabled direct integration and automations with Dynamics 365, offering Microsoft-centric customers an easy path to leveraging Avaya voice services in their customer service strategies.

And we continue to deliver a variety of integrations with Microsoft Teams that bridge Avaya voice, collaboration, and contact center technologies for a total experience across enterprise users, contact center agents, customers, and mobile workers.

We added to these relationships with our recently-announced adoption of Microsoft Azure Services as a platform of choice for our OneCloud solutions.

So when it comes to crafting solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers, especially those that have strong, sophisticated voice-channel needs, we’re well positioned to help customers make the migration from premise to cloud while continuing to reduce risk and ensure high-quality total experiences.

As noted by Mike Wheatley in his SiliconAngle article, Microsoft recognizes not all customers are ready for the cloud, or able to simply jump. Our relationship with Microsoft gives customers the option to create individual bridges to Microsoft’s Digital Contact Center Platform when and as they desire, or to incorporate alternative elements from our Experience Builders and DevConnect ecosystems.

And this is what having an open platform is all about.