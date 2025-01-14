Scaling Success: How Avaya Empowered Atento's Global Growth

Atento is one of the world’s leading business process and transformation outsourcing companies, and serves over 400 clients across 17 countries. With a workforce of 150,000 employees, Atento’s growth has scaled with impressive speed. However, this rapid expansion presented significant challenges in maintaining consistency and efficiency across its global operations. To address these challenges, Atento turned to Avaya, leveraging the flexibility and innovation of Avaya's solutions to scale its environment seamlessly as the business grew.

At the core of Atento's challenges was difficulty managing the disparate technologies and customer processes that emerged from their organic international growth. Without a strategic plan in place to create uniform and flexible environments and workflows, this growth revealed limitations in how Atento delivers innovation to its customers. They needed a solution that could not only standardize their operations but also provide the scalability and flexibility required to meet the diverse needs of their global client base.

Avaya Experience Platform – both public and private cloud deployment models – and its AI-driven capabilities proved to be the perfect fit for Atento's needs. By implementing AXP across public and private clouds, Atento created a uniform, scalable infrastructure that could be tailored to the specific requirements of each client. This flexibility allowed Atento to optimize resources assigned to each market, reducing complexity and mitigating the geographic risks of business disruption that often accompany such vast global scaling.

One of the standout aspects of Atento’s partnership with Avaya was the integration of AI and automation capabilities into their customer engagement strategies. Atento implemented AI-powered Avaya Conversational Intelligence and virtual assistants to handle simple, routine inquiries, resulting in a significant reduction in call handling times and post-call work for agents. These AI-driven solutions not only improved efficiency but also enhanced the quality of customer interactions, leading to a 65% increase in conversion rates and a 5% improvement in service quality.