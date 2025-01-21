Avaya and Praxis AI Win Gold for AI-Powered Learning Solution

Imagine a world where every student has access to a 24/7 personalized tutor, bridging the gap between

potential and achievement. That world is here, thanks to Avaya and Praxis AI.

I'm pleased to announce that Avaya, in partnership with Praxis AI, has been awarded the 2024 Brandon

Hall Group Gold Award Excellence in Technology Award™ for education technology in the category of

Best Innovative Generative AI-Powered Learning Solutions. This accolade is a testament to our

dedication to transforming education through leading AI technology.

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards are widely recognized as a benchmark for

innovation in learning and development, talent management, and education technology. Our

achievement in this arena signifies momentum in our mission to enhance educational experiences and

outcomes through advanced technology.

Our collaboration with Praxis AI has delivered an AI-forward learning and development solution (called

‘Digital Twins’) that's truly transformative—AI-driven virtual companions that mirror the expertise of

educators and subject matter experts. By combining Avaya's expertise in communication technologies

with Praxis AI's specialization in creating AI replicas of educators and subject matter experts, we've

developed a solution that's adaptable to a wide range of educational settings – from universities to small

businesses and large enterprises. Think of it as giving every student a personal tutor, available around

the clock.

What sets our solution apart? It scales personalized education to levels previously unimaginable. In

today's diverse educational landscape, this capability is more crucial than ever. Our AI-powered system

delivers individualized attention to thousands of students simultaneously, addressing a key limitation of

traditional teaching models.

This solution goes beyond information delivery. It engages students in Socratic dialogues, fostering

critical thinking and deeper subject understanding. This approach not only enhances knowledge

retention but also develops essential analytical skills, preparing students for the challenges of the

modern workforce.

The impact of this technology extends well beyond the student experience. For educators, it offers

invaluable insights into student performance and learning patterns, enabling them to refine their

teaching strategies and curriculum design. For institutions, it provides a scalable solution to deliver high-

quality, personalized education to an increasingly diverse student body.

David James Clarke IV, Co-founder and CEO of Praxis AI, said, "We are honored to receive the 2024

Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in Technology. Our AI-powered digital twins represent a

significant leap forward in educational technology. These dynamic learning companions adapt to each

student's pace, learning style, and knowledge gaps, providing personalized support at scale.” He added,

“This recognition affirms our commitment to revolutionizing education through innovative AI solutions

that enhance both teaching and learning experiences."