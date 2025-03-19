Explore the Future of CX: Avaya's 2025 Journeys Roadshow

Avaya is excited to announce our 2025 Journeys Roadshow, a series of local events designed to engage, inspire, and connect with our customers across the globe. The series of events are set to take place in Dallas, Madrid, Washington DC, Paris, and Frankfurt.

Avaya’s 2025 Journeys Roadshow consists of multiple one-day, in-person events that offer a unique opportunity for our customers to engage with Avaya's leadership, explore the latest technology advancements, and unpack the benefits of our partnership ecosystem and joint solutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to network, share, and gain insights regarding Avaya's product strategy and experience our solutions through hands-on demonstrations.

Dallas: The First Stop

The first stop on the Journeys roadshow is Dallas, Texas, at The Star in Frisco, the headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys. This event will showcase key innovations in the Avaya Experience Platform and Avaya Cloud Office, accompanied by live demonstrations and practical use cases illustrating how AI can impact business operations and how smart orchestration can accelerate its adoption AND help ensure value realization. We are also delighted to welcome our strategic partners, RingCentral and Verint, to share their valuable insights, strategic approaches, and solutions for optimizing the value of our joint offerings.

Location: The Star in Frisco, 1 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX 75034

Date: May 20, 2025

Time: 11:30 AM – 6:00 PM CST

The Dallas event will provide opportunities to network, meet with key members of the Avaya, Verint & RingCentral Teams and collaborate on what’s next for you on your transformation journey. Register now

Upcoming Cities

Madrid, Spain – June 10, 2025

Washington DC – June 12, 2025

Paris, France – June 17, 2025

Frankfurt, Germany – July 1, 2025

More cities – Coming Soon

Whether you are interested in exploring the latest in AI innovation, understanding market trends, or connecting with thought leaders, the 2025 Journeys Roadshow is an opportunity to see Avaya’s latest technology in action, learn from industry experts, and connect with peers. More details will be shared as each event approaches.