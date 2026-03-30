Chief Marketing Officer, Avaya

Pete Lavache is the Chief Marketing Officer at Avaya, bringing over 25 years of experience in marketing and product strategy within high-tech industries. Pete has held leadership roles at companies including EMC, Dell, Venafi, ExtraHop, and Aspect Software (now Alvaria, Inc.), where he led teams across marketing, product, and operations.

Before Avaya, Pete served as CMO at Venafi, a CyberArk company, and ExtraHop, specializing in solutions for machine identity and network security. At Aspect, Pete served as SVP of Product and Program Management, where he helped drive the transformation efforts that contributed to its $1B acquisition by Abry Partners in 2021.

Pete holds a B.S. in Business Management & Information Systems and an MBA, both from Plymouth State University in New Hampshire.