Charitable giving

Avaya donates money and product (as requested by the sales and marketing teams) to organizations that focus on healthcare and education. Processes are in place to vet the organizations we sponsor to ensure they meet our standards and expectations as well to ensure appropriate internal approvals. In FY2021, we donated more than $225,000 through sponsorships and benefitted several community organizations with in-kind donations of chairs, tables, and other workplace assets.



Vetting includes ensuring that the charitable organization is:

Nonpartisan and adheres to fundamental human rights principles

Not controlled by government officials

Nondiscriminatory

Not-for-profit

Reputable