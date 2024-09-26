Superstars in training
The Avaya Academy provides focused learning and in-the-field training for an elite group of associates chosen from across the world. Find your path, sharpen your skills, and learn to master challenging projects.
Who are we looking for?
Technology enthusiast
We crave the next technological advancement. How do you want to influence the digital world?
Champion
We take on every project with a can-do attitude. Tell us a creative way you get around obstacles.
Always curious
We believe great things can be accomplished when people ask, “what if.” Are you a hands-on explorer?
Adaptable
It’s a global enterprise, but we run like a startup. Show us you thrive in a fast-paced, energy-fueled environment.
What our Academy graduates say.
Michael Mangano, Inside Sales Associate, United States
"Avaya is a diverse organization filled with creativity and the organization develops each individual to fulfill their truest potential. I joined the Avaya Academy to enhance my career however, I also gained an identity and the ability to be the best version of myself."
Daniel Mariani, Project Management Associate, Australia
“The Academy has allowed me to confidently establish and develop my career. The Academy has opened up numerous opportunities for me to contribute towards managerial decisions and digital transformations across various industries.”
Shaina Hantsis, UX/IX Software Designer, Canada
"In an enriched environment of guidance, teamwork, and independence, I led the forefront of championing user needs, and helped towards building the next iteration of our design system."
Selinde Fijn, Business Consultant, Netherlands
“The Academy program is a perfect way to start your career within Avaya, where you will build a network, gain knowledge on processes and products, and be mentored to help you personally grow.”
Paola Chaaya, Sales Specialist, Italy
“Avaya has empowered me both professionally and personally. I come to work motivated and excited, not only driven by the passion of the people but also for the opportunities to increase my knowledge and experience, advancing my position and expanding my skills."
Florian Gontier-Versailles, Account Manager, Belgium
“The Academy has been an amazing experience. It helped me to rapidly find my place at Avaya and from day one I experienced empowerment and trust in my actions/my job from my colleagues and manager. A truly enriching journey that helped me become confident and comfortable in my role.”
Anju Ann Joseph, Sales Engineer, Dubai
“Joining Avaya with minimal background in the telecommunications and collaboration industry, the Academy program was clearly a great start. It was not just learning about products and solutions, but understanding how it connects to sales and support."
Madushi Wickramatilake, Channel Services Account Manager, Australia
“I was able to meet associates and leaders all over the world, which helped improve my confidence and communication skills dramatically. The Academy really prepared me for the tech world.”
Avaya Academy expands to technology focus.
The Avaya Technology Academy is a robust six-month internship that includes in-depth study of Avaya's products and solutions, engineering processes, Agile methodologies, and soft skill development. Our first Technology Academy—in India, 2023—wrapped up with participants completing a collegiate project tied to the program.