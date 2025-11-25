MCP Graphic

Avaya Infinity with MCP – Achieving AI-Powered Contact Center Intelligence

Model Context Protocol (MCP) is changing how agents, customers, management and systems connect and interact with each other. Avaya Infinity™ with MCP provides orchestration at a higher-level that coordinates and manages the entire workflow, allowing AI models to connect with external tools, data sources, and services.  

This demonstration shows how contact center supervisors or anyone from the business can not only analyze data, but also build their own dashboards and perform analyses in real time, independent of traditional interfaces. With Avaya Infinity and MCP organizations can transform their contact center operations, making advanced AI capabilities accessible and practical for a wide range of users.

