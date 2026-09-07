Expertise that powers every audience, production, and operational connection
Get the guidance you need at every step, from designing and implementing to managing your communications infrastructure, so your organization can deliver reliable, connected experiences across audience engagement, subscriber support, production operations, live events, advertising, and employee collaboration.
We strengthen the connections that keep audiences engaged and content moving
Our specialists help you assess, design, and manage your communications infrastructure for smarter performance, greater resilience, and continuous modernization. From deployment to optimization, we help keep critical communications running seamlessly across studios, production environments, contact centers, venues, corporate offices, remote teams, and hybrid operations.
Avaya Professional Services
Design the right communications environment for audiences, subscribers, production teams, talent, advertisers, partners, and employees. Plan for high-demand events, integrate new capabilities, and manage modernization with 300+ packaged services and fully customizable engagements built around your audience experience, operational, and technology requirements.
Managed Services
Choose the right balance between an Avaya-managed and self-managed environment based on your operational, production, and technical needs. Avaya offers a full stack of ITIL/ISO-aligned standard or custom services for your communications infrastructure, backed by SLAs to help support the availability and continuity always-on media and entertainment operations demand.
Support Services
Keep the communications behind audience service, subscriber support, production operations, live events, advertising teams, and workforce collaboration performing at their best. Get comprehensive, cost-effective support designed to maximize reliability and availability, identify potential issues early, and resolve problems quickly so your teams can stay focused on audiences, content, and experiences.
Why customers choose us
By combining empathy with ease, Aflac raises the experience bar
Aflac deploys innovative Avaya technologies including AI agent assist to increase ease of interaction and decrease handling time for customers facing stressful life events and the Aflac employees working hard to support them.
Florida State University (FSU) strengthens global university community
FSU taps Avaya’s flexible solutions to integrate and transition disparate, geographically distributed systems to the cloud, accelerating the university’s vision for a more unified, simple communications environment that better connects and serves its community.
Johns Hopkins Healthcare System (JHHS) connects the patient experience
JHHS and Avaya join forces to unify enterprise siloes, integrating the JHHS Electronic Health Records system and enterprise communications in inventive ways that drive more personal, efficient and satisfying patient experiences.
Access Bank leverages Avaya technology to double its customer base by 2027
The bank uses an Avaya hybrid system combining on-prem for voice, video banking, routing, and analytics with cloud for digital channels and chatbot integration, creating a unified customer engagement platform.