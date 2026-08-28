Avaya Services for Insurance

Expertise that powers every policyholder connection
Get the guidance you need at every step, from designing and implementing to managing your communications infrastructure, so your teams can deliver secure, reliable experiences across policyholder service, claims, sales, and support.
We strengthen the insurance connections that build trust and business value
Our specialists help you assess, design, and manage your communications infrastructure for smarter performance, greater resilience, and continuous modernization. From deployment to optimization, we help keep critical communications running seamlessly across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.
Avaya Professional Services
Design the right communications environment for your policyholders, agents, brokers, claims teams, and employees. Plan for contingencies, integrate new capabilities, and manage modernization with 300+ packaged services and fully customizable engagements built around your business requirements.
Managed Services
Choose the right balance between an Avaya-managed and self-managed environment based on your operational and technical needs. Avaya offers a full stack of ITIL/ISO-aligned standard or custom services for your communications infrastructure, backed by SLAs to help support the availability insurance operations demand.
Support Services
Keep the communications behind policyholder service, claims, and critical business operations performing at their best. Get comprehensive, cost-effective support designed to maximize reliability and availability, identify potential issues early, and resolve problems quickly so your teams can stay focused on the people they serve.
Why insurance organizations choose us
Aflac combines empathy with ease to raise the policyholder experience bar
Aflac uses innovative Avaya technologies, including AI agent assist, to make interactions easier and reduce handling time for customers navigating stressful life events, while giving employees the tools they need to provide more empathetic support.
Access Bank modernizes customer engagement while maintaining a hybrid environment
Access Bank combines on-premises capabilities for voice, routing, video, and analytics with cloud-based digital channels and chatbot integration. Its approach demonstrates how regulated financial organizations can modernize customer engagement while building on existing technology investments.
Johns Hopkins connects complex systems to create more personal experiences
See how a highly regulated organization integrates enterprise systems and communications to create more connected, efficient experiences. For insurers managing complex customer journeys and data environments, the same approach can help provide employees with greater context at critical moments.
Florida State University simplifies communications across a distributed organization
FSU uses Avaya solutions to integrate geographically distributed systems while transitioning to the cloud. Insurance organizations can apply the same modernization principles across corporate offices, contact centers, claims operations, agencies, and remote teams.