What patients reveal about the future of experience in care

In 2026, the healthcare journey is no longer just about clinical outcomes—it’s about emotional outcomes. In an age of automation, AI, and patient portals, one truth cuts through the noise:

Patients don’t just want answers. They want to feel understood. Drawing from a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults, this report uncovers the emotional and behavioral signals shaping the next era of healthcare experience—from the enduring need for human empathy to rising expectations for AI-powered personalization.

This isn’t just a report. It’s a roadmap for healthcare transformation—one where connection becomes clinical, trust becomes measurable, and every interaction—whether digital or human—can impact care, confidence, and continuity.