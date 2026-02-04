What patients reveal about the future of experience in care
In 2026, the healthcare journey is no longer just about clinical outcomes—it’s about emotional outcomes. In an age of automation, AI, and patient portals, one truth cuts through the noise:
Patients don’t just want answers. They want to feel understood. Drawing from a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults, this report uncovers the emotional and behavioral signals shaping the next era of healthcare experience—from the enduring need for human empathy to rising expectations for AI-powered personalization.
This isn’t just a report. It’s a roadmap for healthcare transformation—one where connection becomes clinical, trust becomes measurable, and every interaction—whether digital or human—can impact care, confidence, and continuity.
In this new report, explore:
- Why voice still matters in care delivery—and why 83% of patients say speaking to a human is essential in moments of need
- How speed signals respect—and why 60% of consumers expect to reach a live person in 6 minutes or less before disengaging
- Why AI alone isn’t enough—and how emotion, memory, and context must be designed into every digital health experience
- What it means when 76% of patients choose providers based on the quality of service, not just clinical excellence
- How to make personalization feel like care—not just automation
- Why seamless channel switching without repetition is now a baseline patient expectation
- How Avaya Infinity enables real-time orchestration across care teams, systems, and support pathways—meeting patients where they are