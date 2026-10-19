APAC AI and CX Buyer's Guide

See how CrayonIQ evaluates 20 enterprise platforms and why Avaya is identified as a Hybrid Stalwart across Japan, North Asia and ASEAN.

For enterprise leaders in the APAC region, balancing customer experience innovation with the demands of security, compliance, and mission-critical voice is a primary challenge. This independent buyer's guide from CrayonIQ provides a comprehensive framework for evaluating 20 enterprise  contact center platforms.

Discover why CrayonIQ identifies Avaya as a Hybrid Stalwart and how Avaya Infinity for CX orchestration and Avaya Nexus for critical communications support deployment flexibility across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. Avaya’s profile also highlights regional examples involving avatarin in Japan and OneMeta across ASEAN.

Download the complimentary guide to learn:

  • How to evaluate vendors on the capabilities of their CX platforms alongside their modernization path.
  • Why hybrid architecture can be a deliberate, long-term strategy for mission-critical industries.
  • Questions to ask vendors about AI, deployment options, and what's required to preserve existing investments.
Get your complimentary copy of the guide

Get your complimentary copy of the guide

https://www.avaya.com/en/registration/apac-ai-and-cx-buyers-guide-ty/ 27APAC_XBU_DGAT_AICXBG 27APAC_XBU_DGAT_AICXBG An independent evaluation of 20 enterprise CX platforms. https://www.avaya.com/en/documents/avaya-standalone-profile-2026-ai-and-cx-buyers-guide.pdf Thank you for your interest. Please use the button below to access your complimentary copy of the CrayonIQ APAC AI and CX Buyer's Guide, complete with Avaya's analysis on what it means to be a Hybrid Stalwart. This independent report provides a comprehensive framework for evaluating 20 enterprise contact center platforms and navigating the complex demands of security, compliance, and AI-driven innovation in the APAC region. We hope you find it valuable. /content/dam/aem-avaya-portal/en_us/registration/images/apac-ai-and-cx-buyers-guide-1441x536.png Research Infinity Here is your copy of the APAC AI and CX Buyer's Guide Read the Buyer's Guide now