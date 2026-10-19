APAC AI and CX Buyer's Guide
See how CrayonIQ evaluates 20 enterprise platforms and why Avaya is identified as a Hybrid Stalwart across Japan, North Asia and ASEAN.
For enterprise leaders in the APAC region, balancing customer experience innovation with the demands of security, compliance, and mission-critical voice is a primary challenge. This independent buyer's guide from CrayonIQ provides a comprehensive framework for evaluating 20 enterprise contact center platforms.
Discover why CrayonIQ identifies Avaya as a Hybrid Stalwart and how Avaya Infinity for CX orchestration and Avaya Nexus for critical communications support deployment flexibility across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. Avaya’s profile also highlights regional examples involving avatarin in Japan and OneMeta across ASEAN.
Download the complimentary guide to learn:
- How to evaluate vendors on the capabilities of their CX platforms alongside their modernization path.
- Why hybrid architecture can be a deliberate, long-term strategy for mission-critical industries.
- Questions to ask vendors about AI, deployment options, and what's required to preserve existing investments.